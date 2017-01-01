Latest Features

Sir Patrick Stewart Will Voice Poop Emoji In ‘The Emoji Movie’He’s gone from number one to number two after he agreed to play poop!
Dr. Cranfill Swears Sasha B. In as New JACKTivities HostWe had our own inauguration as we swore Sasha B. in as the new JACKtivities host. Watch the video!
Shia LaBeouf & Jaden Smith Launch Four Year Long Trump Protest Live StreamThis is one way to show how you feel about Trump being the new President.
Petition Created For Statue Honoring INXS' Michael HutchenceA petition has been created to honor the late lead singer of rock band, INXS.
Women’s March LA Is This Saturday: Get the InfoLos Angeles is having an official Women’s March this Saturday, January 21st starting at 9am in Pershing Square.
Heavy Downpours, Damaging Winds Batter Southern CaliforniaThe second of three winter storms will batter the Southland Friday, bringing downpours, heavy mountain snow, possible flooding, and potentially damaging winds and thunderstorms.

Music News

Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
Listen to John Mayer's EP 'The Search For Everything Wave One'“My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come,” he tweeted.
Iron Maiden Announce Summer North American Tour DatesThe run kicks off this June in Virginia.
3 Doors Down Manager Explains Decision to Play Trump Inauguration"3 Doors have that God, guns, and country black-and-white sort of viewpoint."
Metallica Adds Famous Pianist to 'One' During China PerformanceWatch the band play along with China's own concert pianist, Lang Lang.
Gorillaz Release Apocalyptic 'Hallelujah Money' VideoComing one day before Trump's inauguration, the video comments on a 'politically-charged, historical moment.'

Contests

Win Tickets to the NHL All-Star Game and Skills Competition at Staples CenterEnter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Hockey Game, including tickets to the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition!
Win A BIGGER TV For The Big Game & $100 To Dickey’s Barbecue Pit!Jack FM wants to hook you up with a BIGGER TV for the BIG GAME and enough meat to last you until at least half time!
Win Tickets to the 'Live By Night' Party at Lucky Strike LA LiveEnter for your chance to win a pair of passes to the Jack FM LIVE BY NIGHT private party at Lucky Strike LA Live on Thursday, January 26.
Win Tickets to See 'Live By Night' + $25 Lucky Strike Gift CertificateEnter for your chance to win a prize pack from LIVE BY NIGHT, including a pair of tickets to see LIVE BY NIGHT and a $25 Lucky Strike Entertainment gift certificate.
Win a Two Nights Stay at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino!
Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

