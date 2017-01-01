Latest Features

Stressed Out? Try Adult SwaddlingFeeling stressed out? Or maybe you're suffering from aches and pains? Try adult swaddling. Yes, really.
Everything That's Coming To & Leaving Netflix in FebruaryNeed another reason to pretty much stay on your couch every single weekend for the entire month of February? We've got you covered!
Most-Searched Super Bowl Foods In Every StateGoogle released a list of the most-searched Super Bowl recipes for every state and some of the results may surprise you!
Study Shows People Who Have A Hard Time Waking Up Are More IntelligentIf anyone has ever given you a hard time for getting out of bed at… let’s say 1pm, they shouldn’t have!
Eric Clapton Adds Two Shows to His Run at The ForumDue to popular demand, Eric Clapton has added TWO more shows to his run at The Forum.
John Mayer Announces 2017 'The Search for Everything Tour'The Search for Everything World Tour will kick off on March 31 in Albany, New York and will route through cities including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Chicago.

Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise & More Headline Punk Rock Bowling FestivalThe festival also features Fidlar, Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies, OFF! and Bouncing Souls.
Nickelback Announce 2017 Tour DatesThe group will be touring in support of their ninth studio album 'Feed The Machine.'
Travis Barker Tells Amber Rose 'Sex Can Turn Into Love'"Sex can feel different if you really care [about the other person], rather than a one night," the drummer explained.
Courtney Love Cast in Film about Menendez Brothers MurdersThe creator's goal is to reveal the “extreme abuse the brothers endured at their father’s hands, while their mother looked the other way.”
Listen to Blondie's New Song 'Fun" from Upcoming Album 'Pollinator'"Fun" which proves they've not lost an ounce of synth-tinged pop genius. It's funky, euphoric and establishes high hopes for the full album.
Art Garfunkel to Reveal Life Lessons in Official AutobiographyThe book, published by Alfred A. Knopf, finds the musician recounting his boyhood in Queens, meeting Paul Simon in school and recording their first hit together.

