Latest Features

15 Most Memorable L.A. Locations Featured In ‘La La Land’"La La Land," which has captivated audiences around the world, features some of Los Angeles' top attractions throughout its storyline.
Five Unusual Facts You Should Know About Friday The 13thWhether you believe in the superstitious day or not, there are a few unusual facts about the unlucky day that might surprise you!
Listen For Your Chance To Win Mountain High Winter Wonderland Tickets!Listen all weekend long for your chance to score a pair of lift tickets to join Jack FM on Sunday, January 29, at Mountain High!
Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon Spoof the KinksThe Kinks’ “Lola” is a very simple song to sing if you know how to spell. If you don’t, it’s a very difficult song to sing.
‘LAzy’, ‘LAme’: Social Media Reacts To LA Chargers’ New LogoThe Los Angeles Chargers debuted their new logo following their announcement - and reaction on social media was less than enthusiastic.
Engineers To Assess Safety Of Laurel Canyon Boulevard Following LandslideEngineers Thursday are expected to determine if it’s safe to reopen a section of Laurel Canyon Boulevard that links the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood.

Music News

The Rolling Stones' Ed Sullivan Clash, 50 Years LaterThe lyrics to "Let's Spend the Night Together" were apparently a bit too racy in 1967.
Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: 'I'm Hoping that I Can Bring People Together'She opens up about her upcoming performance on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Unite for Duets Album"We've always written well together," McVie said about Buckingham.
Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump InaugurationThe Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will also feature actor Jon Voight and singer Lee Greenwood.
Trent Reznor: The Internet has 'Created a Toxic Environment' for Music"Artists are trying to make music to please the tastemakers that tell the sheep what to like," Reznor said.
David Bowie's 'Low': His Masterpiece Turns 40"Low" wasn't a huge hit, but it was one of his most influential albums.

Contests

Listen For Your Chance To Win Mountain High Winter Wonderland Tickets!Listen all weekend long for your chance to score a pair of lift tickets to join Jack FM on Sunday, January 29, at Mountain High!
Win Tickets to the 'Live By Night' Party at Lucky Strike LA LiveEnter for your chance to win a pair of passes to the Jack FM LIVE BY NIGHT private party at Lucky Strike LA Live on Thursday, January 26.
Win Lift Tickets to Snow ValleyEnter for your chance to win a pair of lift tickets for Snow Valley!
Win Tickets to See 'Live By Night' + $25 Lucky Strike Gift CertificateEnter for your chance to win a prize pack from LIVE BY NIGHT, including a pair of tickets to see LIVE BY NIGHT and a $25 Lucky Strike Entertainment gift certificate.
Win Tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Angel StadiumEnter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS at Angel Stadium on Saturday, January 21!
Win a Two Nights Stay at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino!

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live