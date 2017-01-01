Latest Features

AAA Continues Years-Long Tradition Of Offering ‘Tipsy Tow’ Service On New Year’s EveThe Automobile Club of Southern California will offer free towing on New Year’s Eve in an attempt to keep drunken drivers off the road.
California’s Wet December Drawing To A Close With More RainCalifornia’s wet December is drawing to a close with even more rain and snow in a welcome respite amid years of drought.
10 Most Memorable Sports Moments Of 20162016 is coming to a close and boy was it a doozy in the sports world.
Hundreds Of ‘Star Wars’ Fans Hold Lightsaber Memorial For Carrie FisherThe actress who created the iconic role in the smash “Star Wars” movies, died Tuesday at 60.
Debbie Reynolds Dies At 84, 1 Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher’s DeathActress Debbie Reynolds has died at 84 after suffering a possible stroke, her son confirmed, just one day after the death of her daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher.
Best Orange County Restaurants That Opened In 2016For many, the end of the year is a time for reflection. But, for foodies, it’s time to reflect on something else — the best restaurants that opened up this year!

New Dan Auerbach Solo Album Coming in 2017Auerbach also hinted he'll likely head out on tour to promote the album.
George Michael's Postmortem Determines Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'Further tests will be needed to determine the exact cause of death.
Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael with 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'He sang his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single.
Chris Martin Honors George Michael at Homeless Shelter ShowMartin performed Wham!'s "Last Christmas" along with the shelter's own "King of Karaoke" Kevin.
Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.
Debbie Reynolds Mourned By Celebrities On TwitterReynolds, who was best known for her roles in the musicals 'Singin' in the Rain' and 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown,' passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 28) at the age of 84.

