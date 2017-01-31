Listen To Win Mountain High Winter Wonderland Tickets!
All weekend long listen for your chance to score a pair of lift tickets to join Jack FM on Sunday, January 29, at Mountain High!
It’s Official: Chargers Ditching San Diego For LA
The Chargers are leaving San Diego and joining the Rams, giving LA two football teams!
3-Day Discounted Disneyland Passes Now On Sale For SoCal Residents
The happiest place on earth just put discounted passes on sale for SoCal residents!
Def Leppard Announce 2017 Tour Dates with Poison, Tesla
Def Leppard will hit the road in 2017. Poison and Tesla have been tapped to open on most stops.
What To Do With All Your Unwanted Gift Cards
Turns out you DO have a few options.
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards