Latest Features

Where To Get Super Bowl Food & Drink Specials In Los AngelesMany locations around Los Angeles are offering great food and drink specials in honor of the Super Bowl this year!
Albert Einstein Covers Lady Gaga in Super Bowl AdLady Gaga is performing at Super Bowl halftime, and she'll appear in a commercial for Tiffany's which will air during the game.
Best Super Bowl Party HacksThe Super Bowl goes down this Sunday, which means it's time to party!
Hooters Giving Away Free Wings on Valentine's Day In the Best Way EverHave a bunch of pictures of your ex that you don't know what to do with?
Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County - February 3This weekend is all about Super Bowl Sunday, but there are plenty of other activities including bull riding and more to attend.
Enjoy a $15,000 Dinner at Disneyland's New Restaurant 21 RoyalDisneyland’s brand new hidden restaurant 21 Royal offers a new exclusive private dinner that will cost you an enchanting $15,000.

Music News

Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' - A Timeless Classic Turns 40Their greatest album never seems to get old, and the drama continues today.
Rob Halford Ranks Black Sabbath AlbumsRob Halford — the "Metal God" — pays tribute to Black Sabbath on the eve of their final concert.
Listen to Linkin Park's New Piano BalladIf the track is indeed a preview of their new studio album it stands in stark contrast to their previous release, 'The Hunting Party.'
Steven Tyler Auctions 265mph Super Car for CharityThe highest bid brought in $800,000 for the philanthropic initiative.
Coldplay Raise Funds for Refugee Rescue Charity with Short FilmThe British band partnered with Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) to produce a video that reveals the plight of refugees escaping war-torn countries in boats.
Watch James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off Over Queen Frontman JobQueen are scheduled to tour with the former 'American Idol' contestant this year, so the sing-off had high stakes.

Contests

Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to See 'Rings' and a Wahoo's Gift CardEnter to Win a Pair of Tickets to See 'Rings' and a Wahoo's Gift Card
Enter to Win JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK on Blu-ray Combo PackEnter to Win JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK on Blu-ray Combo Pack
Enter to Win Tickets to See the Harlem GlobetrottersEnter to Win Tickets to See the Harlem Globetrotters!
Enter to Win a $50 Gift Certificate to LollyphileEnter to Win a $50 Gift Certificate to Lollyphile
Win a $75 Ralph's Gift Card from Best FoodsEnter for your chance to win a $75 Ralphs gift card from Best Foods Mayonnaise.
Enter to Win Tickets to the Circle K NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at PomonaEnter to Win Tickets to the Circle K NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live