Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.

Timothy B. Schmit Announces Spring Tour DatesThe Eagles' bass player will be touring in support of his recent solo album 'Leap of Faith.'

President Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting'“Honestly, she’s disgusting," Trump said. "I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.

Jamiroquai Returns with New Video and Album Release Date“The inspiration for ‘Automaton’ is in recognition of the rise of artificial intelligence and technology in our world today," says frontman Jay Kay.

Watch Wilco's Jeff Tweedy in 'Portlandia' Comedy Sketch“It turns out he owns the key of 'G,' which has made life very difficult for me as a songwriter," Tweedy says in the sketch. "He’s just one step ahead of you at every turn.”