Latest Features

WWE Insiders Pick Royal Rumble 2017Who is going to win the Royal Rumble? For the first time in at least a decade there is no clear frontrunner.
High Wind Warning Issued For Riverside CountyPotentially damaging winds will ramp up in Riverside County Friday morning.
Grammys, CBS To Honor Bee Gees With Tribute ConcertThe Recording Academy and CBS will pay tribute to the Bee Gees two days after the Grammys with a concert featuring a range of artists, including Celine Dion, Andra Day, John Legend and Keith Urban.
Enter to Win Tickets to Monster Jam® at Angel StadiumEnter to Win Tickets to Monster Jam® at Angel Stadium!
VIDEO: Luna Lee Slays Foo Fighters Cover On The GayageumWhile some covers are absolute garbage, SOME covers are beyond outstanding and actually give us all something. ……Well, something other than nausea.
Beloved TV Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died, her longtime representative announced Wednesday.

Music News

Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Timothy B. Schmit Announces Spring Tour DatesThe Eagles' bass player will be touring in support of his recent solo album 'Leap of Faith.'
President Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting'“Honestly, she’s disgusting," Trump said. "I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Jamiroquai Returns with New Video and Album Release Date“The inspiration for ‘Automaton’ is in recognition of the rise of artificial intelligence and technology in our world today," says frontman Jay Kay.
Watch Wilco's Jeff Tweedy in 'Portlandia' Comedy Sketch“It turns out he owns the key of 'G,' which has made life very difficult for me as a songwriter," Tweedy says in the sketch. "He’s just one step ahead of you at every turn.”

Contests

Enter to Win Tickets to Monster Jam® at Angel StadiumEnter to Win Tickets to Monster Jam® at Angel Stadium!
Win a $25 Gift Card to El ToritoEnter for your chance to win a $25 gift card to El Torito!
Win a Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Insta Camera from The CW's 'Riverdale'Enter for your chance to win a Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera, plus film, from RIVERDALE on The CW. Plus, one lucky Grand Prize winner will also get a $400 Southwest gift card!
Win Tickets to WWE Smackdown Live at Honda CenterEnter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to WWE Smackdown Live at Honda Center on February 14.
Win Tickets to the 2017 Genesis OpenEnter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2017 Genesis Open.
Win Tickets To The NHL All-Star Game And Skills Competition At Staples CenterListen all week to Sasha B reporting the JACK-tivities for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Hockey Game, including tickets to the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition!

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live