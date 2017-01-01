Listen To Win Tickets To See U2 To At The Rose Bowl!
All week long listen for your chance to see U2 at the Rose Bowl and celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'The Joshua Tree!'
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Regional Burn Areas
Brace yourself for some heavy rain this morning and even a Flash Flood Watch in burn areas.
Carrie Fisher’s Urn Looks Like A Giant Prozac Pill
The ever playful Fisher had one last gag for us to remember her by.
56-Year-Old Man Offers Free Coachella VIP Pass, But There's A Catch...
You need to be a young woman, he wants to brush your hair, engage in “extended eye contact” and more.
Billy Joel To Perform At Dodger Stadium On May 13th!
Sing us a song, you're the Piano Man!