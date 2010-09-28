What’s That Song? Ask Tami: “Melody Sounds like the Imperial March”

Hi,

my name is Mikayla and I keep hearing this song, but I never can figure out what it’s called or who its by. I can’t even really understand what the guy’s saying in most of the song. I last heard it on Saturday August 28, 2010 around 2:00-2:30 pm. The melody sounds like the Imperial March form Star Wars. I know, I make odd connections! Anyway , if you could help me, that would be great!



Mikayla

Could the song be “The Imperial March” from Star Wars? No? Damn! We thought we got it on the first try. Alright brain, all those hours wasted on MTV and YouTube should help us figure this one out… think, think, think, think, think,

Hi Mikayla-



Excellent clue! I started humming the Star Wars March in my head, and immediately knew it was [lastfm]WHITE TOWN [/lastfm]“Your Woman”.



Thanks!

Tami@931jackfm.com