Richard Blade’s Flashback Lunch

Richard Blade has found a new place to have lunch, and it’s a Dumpy Little Building in Culver City.®
Jack FM welcomes the return of the Flashback Lunch with Richard Blade.
Photos from Flashback Prom 2015 with Richard Blade, Wang Chung, and Mr. Belding from Saved By The Bell.
Every weekday at noon, Richard and his accent will serve up ’80s music from Duran Duran and Depeche Mode to Van Halen and Michael Jackson.
It’s Gonna be HOT!
One Comment
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to
mention that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts.
After all I will be subscribing in your feed and I am hoping you write again soon!
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they
plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top
and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people
can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks