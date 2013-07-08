Richard Blade’s Flashback Lunch

Richard Blade has found a new place to have lunch, and it’s a Dumpy Little Building in Culver City.®

Jack FM welcomes the return of the Flashback Lunch with Richard Blade.

Photos from Flashback Prom 2015 with Richard Blade, Wang Chung, and Mr. Belding from Saved By The Bell.

Every weekday at noon, Richard and his accent will serve up ’80s music from Duran Duran and Depeche Mode to Van Halen and Michael Jackson.

It’s Gonna be HOT!