What The Hell LA Weekly?

By JACK FM

Hey LA Weakly. We’ve been watching you, and we’re not happy.

We saw your little list the other day of the 12 Best Radio Stations in LA. Our curiosity piqued, we decided to check it out. We are a radio station, after all.

And as we neared the end of page 1 (stations 12 – 7), we’ll admit we got a little excited. “Cool,” we thought, “LA Weekly has us in the top 6.”

Then we read through page two.

WHAT THE HELL LA WEAKLY?

After we put LA Weakly’s Beer and Burgers Fest in JACKtivities, this is how you repay us? You even put The WAVE on your list. At #2. THE WAVE.

Either this list is a total sham, or you wanted to stir up some controversy by omitting what is clearly the best station in LA. Either way, you picked the wrong station to mess with. To quote The Dude, this aggression will not stand, man!

We’ve got two words for you: it’s on. Like Donkey Kong.

If you think this is a big of a travesty as we think it is, do your civic duty and let LA Weakly know by any means necessary. Or you can send them an email, a Tweet, or Facebook message. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to the use the hashtag #LAWeakly.