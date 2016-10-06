U2 Attack Donald Trump in Impassioned Rant

By Radio.com Staff

U2 have a new shared a video that shows Bono going off on Donald Trump.

The band was performing a benefit show for USCF Children’s Hospital at Cow Palace in San Francisco last night (Oct 5) and during “Bullet the Blue Sky” the frontman unloaded on the Republican candidate.

“Good people are not gonna stay silent while you run off with the American dream. You hear me candidate, you’re fired,” Bono cries.

Bono’s disdain for Trump is well documented, he recently called the candidate “potentially the worst idea to ever happen to America.”

Check out the full clip below.