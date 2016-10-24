Pete Burns, Founder & Lead Singer Of Dead Or Alive, Dead At 57

Pete Burns, founder and lead singer of Dead or Alive passed away on Sunday at the age of 57 after suffering “massive cardiac arrest.” The news of his passing was posted in a statement on his Twitter account:

Always known for his outrageous style, Burns would later push that identity to the extreme with multiple plastic surgeries, significantly altering his appearance. Unfortunately, some of those procedures went wrong, forcing Burns to have more plastic surgery done to repair the damage.

Dead or Alive rose to prominence in the 80’s, their best known song by far being “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).”  In 2006, Burns appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

RIP Pete Burns😦

