Trump Win Sparks Talk Of ‘Calexit’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory at the polls Tuesday night, disaffected voters began calling for California to secede from the union.

After Trump’s win became official, #Calexit quickly began trending on Twitter. And a San Diego group called Yes California said it is organizing a pro-secession rally on the steps of the State Capitol in Sacramento Wednesday.

In a night of surprisingly resounding wins for Donald Trump in battleground states such as Florida and North Carolina, Clinton carried California — winning the state’s 55 Electoral College votes — with 61.5 percent of the state’s popular vote.

The call for California’s secession is especially loud in Silicon Valley. Prominent tech industry investor Shervin Pishevar was among those voicing his support as the election results came in Tuesday night.

1/ If Trump wins I am announcing and funding a legitimate campaign for California to become its own nation. — Shervin (@shervin) November 9, 2016

