Paul McCartney Joins Fallon, ‘Sing’ Cast For ‘Wonderful Christmastime’

By Robyn Collins

All sorts of stars popped up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night (Dec. 20).

When a Brady Bunch intro-style video rolled across the screen with an a cappella version of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” cast members from the new movie Sing were joined by none other than the songwriter himself.

Fallon and the Roots also joined in, as did Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly. And, of course, McCartney took center square.

When “Wonderful Christmastime,” was initially released it was a Top 10 UK hit. It started out as a non-album track, but has been added as a bonus cut to several McCartney projects.

The Beatles member previously teamed up with the singing group Straight No Chaser for a version of the tune that appeared on their 2013 EP Under the Influence: Holiday Edition.