Gene Simmons’ Wife Says KISS Turned Down Trump Inauguration Gig

By Amanda Wicks

Donald Trump has been having trouble finding musicians ready, willing and able to play his inauguration on January 19th. Gene Simmons’ wife Shannon Tweed said Trump’s camp approached Simmons about participating, but he politely declined.

TMZ‘s cameras caught up with Simmons, his wife and his daughter Sophie outside of Catch in West Hollywood last night (December 21st). When asked if Simmons would play the inauguration, his wife and daughter spoke on his behalf. “No!” they repeatedly shouted.

Simmons tried to get a word in edgewise, but it didn’t exactly work. “I think,” Simmons began, before his wife approached him, grabbed his lips and spoke for him. “No,” she said, pretending to manipulate his mouth.

When she stopped interfering, Simmons explained that he’d be on tour in Europe at the time anyway. Tweed further elucidated how he had been approached to participate, but that he had “politely declined.”

When Simmons finally got to speak up, he said it was time to let any animosity towards the president-elect go. “I think people should get over it and move on,” he said. “He’s our president and that’s it. End of story.”