Holiday Travelers Stuck At LAX Due To Flight Delays

Holiday travelers who are trying to get out of Los Angeles International Airport may have to wait a little longer than expected.

Flight delays began Wednesday evening, and continued overnight.

CBS2’s Greg Mills reported more than 200,000 passengers are expected to travel through LAX Thursday.

According to Mills, all Southwest flights appear to remain scheduled on time.

Other airlines, such as Delta, are facing major delays.

Twelve Delta flights have been canceled at this time, Mills reported.

Airport officials have urged travelers to check with their airlines before arriving to LAX.

