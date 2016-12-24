‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Reportedly Suffers Heart Attack On Plane

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Actress Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack during a flight on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The actress was traveling on board a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport

Fisher is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center but her exact condition is not known, CBSLA’s Jennifer Kastner reported.

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher Through The Years

Her brother Todd Fisher said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

“They rushed from the back with what I think it was a defibrillator and a first-aid box and rushed to the front,” Passenger Keith Miller said.

Read more at CBSLA.com.