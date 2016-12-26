Twitter Mourns Passing Of George Michael

December 26, 2016 7:19 AM
Filed Under: George Michael, twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Condolences are pouring in via social media amid the passing of singer, George Michael.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live