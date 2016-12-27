Touch Your Phone While Driving, That’ll Be $20 In 2017

December 27, 2016 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Cell Phone, driving, hands free, Illegal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Road trip selfies, on-the-go playlist changes, and re-centering Google maps: starting Jan. 1, doing any of these things while driving a vehicle will be illegal.

Under Assembly Bill 1785, California drivers will be prohibited from using their phones unless the device is mounted on the dashboard or windshield or is in voice-activation mode.

AB1785 was signed by Gov. Brown in September. Violators will be subject to a $20 fine for the first offense and $50 for each subsequent offense.

The new law does not apply to emergency services professionals such as police and firefighters while “using an electronic wireless communications device while operating an authorized emergency vehicle…in the course and scope of his or her duties.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live