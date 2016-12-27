Touch Your Phone While Driving, That’ll Be $20 In 2017

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Road trip selfies, on-the-go playlist changes, and re-centering Google maps: starting Jan. 1, doing any of these things while driving a vehicle will be illegal.

Under Assembly Bill 1785, California drivers will be prohibited from using their phones unless the device is mounted on the dashboard or windshield or is in voice-activation mode.

AB1785 was signed by Gov. Brown in September. Violators will be subject to a $20 fine for the first offense and $50 for each subsequent offense.

The new law does not apply to emergency services professionals such as police and firefighters while “using an electronic wireless communications device while operating an authorized emergency vehicle…in the course and scope of his or her duties.”