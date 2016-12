Hundreds of “Star Wars” fans held a light saber memorial Wednesday evening for Carrie Fisher.

The actress who created the iconic role in the smash “Star Wars” movies, died Tuesday at 60. Fisher’s mom, screen icon Debbie Reynolds, died Wednesday.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, “Star Wars” and Fisher fans gathered at downtown Disney to hold a vigil.

Rather than use candles, the fans brought — more appropriate and symbolic — light sabers.

