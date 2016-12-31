AAA Continues Years-Long Tradition Of Offering ‘Tipsy Tow’ Service On New Year’s Eve

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Automobile Club of Southern California will offer free towing on New Year’s Eve in an attempt to keep drunken drivers off the road.

The Tipsy Tow service is now in its 21st year and will be available to intoxicated drivers in the 13 counties in the Southland served by the Auto Club.

The Auto Club says drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver can call (800) 400-4AAA for a free tow to the driver’s residence of up to seven miles away.

Callers should tell the operator “I need a Tipsy Tow” in order to take advantage of the free tow and ride home. The service will be available starting at 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers should keep in mind that there are restrictions. For starters, the service does not include rides for passengers and is restricted to a one-way, one-time ride to the driver’s home. For distances that exceed seven miles, drivers will be expected to pay the normal rate charged by the tow truck operator.

A first-time misdemeanor DUI conviction can cost around $15,688 or more in fines, penalties, restitution, legal fees and increased insurance costs, according to estimates provided by the Auto Club. For those under the age of 21, a first misdemeanor offense for DUI can cost $22,500.

