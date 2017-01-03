Caught On Camera: Photojournalist Pulls Off Dramatic Rescue Of Driver Trapped In Fiery 110 Freeway Crash

A fiery crash on the 110 Freeway Sunday morning left a driver unconscious and trapped and likely to die.

Fortunately for that driver, a heroic and fast-thinking photojournalist who owns RMG News pulled him to safety.

It was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when CHP responded to a report of a traffic collision on the northbound 110 near Gage.

A dark-colored SUV was reported stalled on the northbound side in the number one lane. The vehicles lights failed and was “blacked out” and not visible to other motorists. Two more motorists make glancing blows on the the SUV, but a third vehicle slams into it causing a fireball.

