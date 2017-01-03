Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce Summer Tour

By Radio.com Staff

Chicago and The Doobie Brothers will hit the road together in 2017.

“The perfect summer line-up, playing dozens of the best-loved rockin’ pop classics. I’m happy to be hangin’ out with our ‘Doobie’ friends… a great band,” said Robert Lamm of Chicago in a prepared statement.

“We are so excited to once again be sharing the stage with our wonderful friends Chicago! They’re a great band, and musically we fit together very well,” added Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers.

The run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA. Tickets go on sale Monday January 9th at 10am.

Check out the full itinerary below.

June 7, 2017 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 9, 2017 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Monte Carlo

June 10, 2017 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

June 11, 2017 Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

June 13, 2017 Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 16, 2017 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

June 17, 2017 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 18, 2017 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 20, 2017 Kansas City, MO@ Starlight Theatre

June 21, 2017 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 23, 2017 Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

June 24, 2017 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilon

June 25, 2017 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 27, 2017 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 29, 2017 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 30, 2017 West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

July 12, 2017 Chicago, IL @ FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 14, 2017 Indianapolis, IN@ Klipsch Music Center

July 15, 2017 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 16, 2017 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 18, 2017 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

July 19, 2017 Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

July 21, 2017 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 22, 2017 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 23, 2017 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25, 2017 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 26, 2017 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 28, 2017 Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

July 29, 2017 Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 30, 2017 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amphitheater