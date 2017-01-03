Red Hot Chili Peppers, Florence + The Machine, More Set to Appear in Film ‘Song to Song’

By Amanda Wicks

What do Ryan Gosling and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have in common? They’re both set to appear in Terrence Malick’s forthcoming feature film, Song to Song.

Gosling will star opposite Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers mark just one band among many that will appear in the film. The musically-driven Song to Song was originally titled Weightless and was filmed on location at Austin City Limits in 2012.

The synopsis sounds like a cross between a film noir and the Austin music scene. According to IndieWire, “In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Mara) and BV (Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Portman) — chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.” It marks Gosling’s second musically-driven film in less than a year. He starred opposite Emma Stone in 2016’s La La Land.

Besides the Red Hot Chili Peppers, other artists and bands like Florence and the Machine, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Lykke Li, and the Black Lips will appear. Song to Song hits theaters on March 17th.