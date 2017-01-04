Foo Fighters Recording a New Album in 2017?

By Amanda Wicks

The Foo Fighters don’t seem to have much planned by way of North American live shows in 2017, and that could have something to do with their next album.

In early January, the Foo Fighters hinted they would be playing in California. That gig turned out to be their co-headlining slot at BottleRock 2017. Their appearance at the Napa Valley festival might mark their only North American show this year and fans will be interested to learn why. Speaking with the Napa Valley Register, Latitude 38 CEO Dave Graham, who helped organize the festival, said, “The Foo Fighters are in the studio all next year recording a new album and BottleRock may be their only show in 2017 in North America.”

The band still has plans to play festivals throughout Europe this summer.

Besides releasing his own music, drummer Taylor Hawkins said the timing of a new album largely comes down to Dave Grohl. “We won’t really be ready until Dave’s ready to go, Hawkins said in November. “We never really know, we just wait for a text from Dave saying ‘Hey, let’s go down to the studio.'”