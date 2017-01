By Radio.com Staff

Congratulations to Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana on the birth of their first child.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer confirmed to People. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

We look forward to seeing the adorable photos.