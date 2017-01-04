The Doors Have Their Own Day in LA!

By Crystal Zahler

Angelenos get ready! Today (January 4th) will officially be the day of The Doors here in Los Angeles!

Although they have a polarizing opinion from people, some think over exposed lead-singer, versus legends of the psychedelic and mind-expanding era, they were always a Los Angeles rooted band.

Jim Morrison and keyboardist Ray Manzarek actually met at UCLA in the film program and then the band formed in Venice, followed by lots of publicity all over LA.

So there’s no better place than here to celebrate the band!

Today is the extra special day because it has been 50 years since the release of their very first album.

A ceremony held at 4:30pm today right by the ‘VENICE’ lettering at Pacific and Windward Ave will announce the “Day of The Doors.” The 2 surviving members of the band, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore are expected to attend!