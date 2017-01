Legendary musician Billy Joel is set to perform at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, May 13th! This marks the first time in Billy Joel’s career that he will perform at Dodger Stadium, home of the Dodgers.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 9th at 10am through Thursday, January 12th at 10pm. Tickets will be available for purchase for the public beginning Friday, January 13th at 10am at www.ticketmaster.com.