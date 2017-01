LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Light, steady rain fell on the Southland Thursday morning.

Around .12 inch of rain was recorded in downtown Los Angeles, while nearly a half-inch was recorded in Los Angeles County valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers 0.10"-0.25" today Several days of rain in @CBSLA extended forecast. Join us #CBSLA @StephatCBS2 pic.twitter.com/V9qnsOUyep — Craig Herrera (@CBSLACraig) January 5, 2017 CBS2’s Craig Herrera reported a wind advisory has been issued for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. https://twitter.com/CBSLACraig/status/816994474698166276

Temperatures will reach the low 50s in Los Angeles County, and high 50s to low 60s in Orange County.

More rain is in the forecast for Saturday and Monday.