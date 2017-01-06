Carrie Fisher’s Urn Looks Like A Giant Prozac Pill

2016’s horrific body count took three final victims during its waning days before mercifully bowing out: first, George Michael followed by beloved Carrie Fisher of Star Wars fame and then her mother, Debbie Reynolds, the very next day.

Well today (Friday, January 6th), Fisher and Reynolds were buried at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, and the ever playful Fisher had one last gag for us to remember her by.

Todd Fisher carried his sister’s ashes during the funeral in an urn that resembled a giant Prozac pill.

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,’ said Todd Fisher later explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and (my sister) Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

Check out photos of the giant Prozac pill urn here.

Rest in peace Carrie and Debbie.

 

