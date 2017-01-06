Funeral To Be Held For Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

January 6, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Funeral

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — One of Hollywood’s most famous mother-daughter duos will be laid to rest together in a joint service on Friday.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be buried at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.

Todd Fisher — Carrie’s brother and Reynolds’ son — said he worked with Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, on a shared funeral, CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported.

Fisher, 60, was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise. She died on Dec. 27 after suffering cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Reynolds died the next day of an apparent stroke.

A private service was held Thursday at the private compound where the mother-daughter duo lived together.

