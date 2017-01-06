Most Streamed Netflix Shows By State

Have you ever wondered which shows get watched most on Netflix? A new graphic breaks down the most popular shows by state last year, with Scandal and Orange is the New Black dominating most of the country while Crazy Ex Girlfriend was viewed most in California and New York.

According to the folks at highspeedinternet.com, they “took the top 75 TV shows on Netflix, cross referenced the shows with Google Trends data, and determined which series was most likely to be streamed on devices near you.”

