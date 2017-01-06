Overnight The 92-Year-Old Formosa Café In Hollywood Is Closed

By Crystal Zahler

The Formosa Café has closed its doors overnight and left everyone in shock!

After 92 years the West Hollywood bar and restaurant that saw many movie stars and musicians is closed. No signs of return or flipping have been confirmed either, which is even more of a heart break for those that flocked there to work or relax.

The Formosa Café has declined requests to talk to Eater LA and Yelp has it listed as closed, for now at least. Last year the place was beginning to be modernized but fans of Old Hollywood opposed the changes, which might be the reason of it coming to a complete close.

All we can do is hope that the iconic spot on Santa Monica Boulevard that was open for almost a full century, comes back to life with all of its famed red booths!