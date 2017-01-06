Security Heightened At LAX In Wake Of Deadly Shooting At FL Airport

January 6, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Airport, security, LAX, Shooting, Ft Lauderdale

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) Security was increased at Los Angeles International Airport Friday following a deadly shooting that occurred at an airport in Florida.

Airport police notified the public about additional security measures on Twitter.

CBS Miami confirms as many as three people were killed and nine others were wounded after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The shooter has been taken into custody.

This is a breaking news report. Information will be updated at CBSLA.com as it becomes available. 

