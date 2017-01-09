A Perfect Circle Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
A Perfect Circle has announced a 21-date 2017 North American tour, their first since 2011. The tour news arrives as the band begins work on their first new album since 2004’s eMOTIVe. Tickets for all dates, minus festivals and Hollywood Bowl which are already on sale, are set to go on-sale this Friday, Jan. 13 at 10:00am local time via Ticketmaster.
Related: Tool Address Fans’ Negative Attitudes Towards New Album
Having changed members throughout the years, the band’s current lineup includes Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).
A Perfect Circle 2017 Tour Dates
April 7 & 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl
April 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
April 11 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre
April 13 – San Francisco @ Bill Graham Civic
April 14 – Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center
April 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
April 17 – Denver, CO @ 1st Bank Center
April 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre
April 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Chafietz Arena
April 22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
April 23 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre
April 25 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center at Cedar Park
April 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
April 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
April 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
April 30 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
May 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
May 3 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
May 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Comments are closed.