Flood Watch Issued for Regional Burn Areas

January 9, 2017 7:00 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Southland residents braced for heavy rain Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain is being generated by a weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river.

A flash flood watch will remain in effect through noon for regional burn areas.

CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported the rain has caused a flow to begin in Duarte.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., officials searched for a man who reportedly became trapped in a river in Gardena.

The storm could drop as much as three-fourths of an inch of rain in the Los Angeles basin to two inches in the foothill and mountain areas.

Meteorologists said there is another chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

