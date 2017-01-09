Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham Announce Tour

By Annie Reuter
Foreigner turns 40 in 2017 and what better way to celebrate than with a year-long tour?
The rock band will ring in the big 4-0 with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham. The tour will launch on July 11 in Syracuse, New York and tickets go on sale January 13.
“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” says founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones in a press release. “I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. This summer we are going to celebrate these songs, and I can’t imagine a better group of friends to share this monumental tour with, than Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham who are sure to make it a true tribute to the everlasting power of rock and roll.”
In addition to a tour, the band will also release a compilation album titled 40 – Forty Hits From Forty Years which includes singles from the original lineup as well as a brand new song from Jones.
Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:
July 11 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
July 13 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 15 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
July 17 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 20 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
July 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
July 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 30 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
August 02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 05 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 06 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater
August 08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 11 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 12 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 13 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
August 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
August 16 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis
August 19 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 20 – Austin, TX @ austin360 Amphitheater
August 23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 26 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 29 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre
September 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 01 – Marysville, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
September 02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 08 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 09 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
