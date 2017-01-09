Storm Brings Down Iconic Big Tree In Northern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A giant sequoia tree known for the huge tunnel carved through it has been taken down by a historic storm pummeling California.

The Pioneer Cabin tree in Calavares Big Trees State Park was toppled by the storm that has caused widespread flooding, strong winds and power outages throughout Northern California.

The tree was hollowed out in the 1180s to allow tourists and later cars to pass through it, but more recently has only hosted hikers.

Park volunteers Jim Allday photographed the aftermath of the tree’s fall and says it shattered as it hit the ground.

There’s no immediate cause of the tree’s fall, but it may have been due to the tree’s shallow root system and the major and sudden influx of rain.