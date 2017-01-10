George Lucas To Decide Location For His Museum – L.A. Or The Bay?

Will the force be Los Angeles or San Francisco? George Lucas will decide soon where to build the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

The city of L.A. is offering the creator of the Star Wars franchise seven acres of land, which is currently a parking lot, on Vermont Avenue in Exposition Park for his project.

That site is nestled near the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and west of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement saying: “We would welcome the opportunity to be a permanent home for this incredible collection, which would become part of a museum culture that is unrivaled in the United States.”

The mayor of San Francisco, Ed Lee, is also vying for the museum to be built on Treasure Island.

He gathered people on Treasure Island Monday to pose for a photo used in a social media campaign to lure the 265,000 square-foot museum to his city.

The wisest choice for the George Lucas Museum, San Francisco is. pic.twitter.com/uheBItlyvs — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) January 9, 2017

