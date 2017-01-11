Second Storm Brings More Rain To Soaked Southern California

January 11, 2017 6:57 AM
Filed Under: Rain

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A second storm is bearing down on Southern California Wednesday, soaking roads and leading to a spike in freeway spinouts and causing mudslides in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, a quarter of an inch an hour is expected from this latest storm.

California Highway Patrol officials say not only are they responding to an increase in rain-related crashes, they are also having to clear the Malibu Canyon tunnel on Kanan Road after mud and boulders slid onto the roadway.

Downtown Los Angeles has received more than seven inches of rain since October, two inches above normal.

A flash flood advisory was issued for recent burn areas along the foothills through Wednesday morning.

