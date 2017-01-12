Ace Frehley / Gene Simmons Stoke KISS Reunion Rumors

January 12, 2017 11:06 AM
Kiss

By Amanda Wicks

Will 2017 finally be the year that KISS’ original lineup reunites for a farewell tour? Former guitarist Ace Frehley thinks so.

Speaking with Louder Noise in late 2016, Frehley admitted, “I haven’t heard anything from Paul and Gene, but if it’s going to happen it should happen next year, I would assume. 2017 seems like a ripe year.” If that sounds hopeful, Frehley was quick to caution. “But, you know, we’ll have to wait and see,” he added.

Paul Stanley disagreed, though. After appearing on Frehley’s solo album, Origins Vol. 1, he batted away rumors about a full reunion. “I don’t see it,” he said.

While Stanley may seem dubious, Gene Simmons hasn’t completely ruled it out. He shared a photo of KISS’ original lineup on Instagram two weeks ago with only a question mark as a caption.

A photo posted by Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) on

