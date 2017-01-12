Celebrities Reimagine ‘I Will Survive’ as Anti-Trump Anthem

By Amanda Wicks

Hollywood’s A-listers have a message for anyone concerned about the next four years underneath President Trump. A bevy of stars gathered to sing a version of Gloria Gaynor’s single “I Will Survive,” reimagining the 1979 disco hit as an anti-Trump anthem of sorts.

Emma Stone, Michelle Williams, Matthew McConaughey, Natalie Portman, Taraji P. Henson, Amy Adams, Chris Pine, Andrew Garfield and more participated in the video. “This is going to be interesting, guys,” Garfield says at the beginning. “It may get too real.” Some stars chose to sing while others treated the lyrics as more of a spoken word performance.

The video appeared as part of W Magazine‘s The Scene, and the publication had this to say about its reason for releasing a star-studded version: “While the song has long been interpreted through a socially conscious lens, it’s the kind of anthem we need now more than ever with the inauguration bearing down on us. With an impending Donald Trump presidency, I will survive.”