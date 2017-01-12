Engineers To Assess Safety Of Laurel Canyon Boulevard Following Landslide

January 12, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: closed, Laurel Canyon

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Engineers Thursday are expected to determine if it’s safe to reopen a section of Laurel Canyon Boulevard that links the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood.

The problem was reported Wednesday afternoon when a 9,000-pound slab of concrete from the foundation of a home located in the 8100 block of West Gould Avenue, perched above Laurel Canyon, tumbled down a hillside after a round of rainfall.

The collapse took out part of a fence and some ground near the residence, which was built in 1925, according to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety.

Firefighters and an Urban Search and Rescue team responded to the property.

No injuries were reported.

The home was red-tagged, and neighboring homes were yellow-tagged.

Residents of the homes were told to stay out of their backyards.

CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported hearing popping and sliding noises in the canyon.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard will remain closed from Gould Avenue to Kirkwood Drive as a precaution until further notice, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live