Engineers To Assess Safety Of Laurel Canyon Boulevard Following Landslide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Engineers Thursday are expected to determine if it’s safe to reopen a section of Laurel Canyon Boulevard that links the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood.

The problem was reported Wednesday afternoon when a 9,000-pound slab of concrete from the foundation of a home located in the 8100 block of West Gould Avenue, perched above Laurel Canyon, tumbled down a hillside after a round of rainfall.

The collapse took out part of a fence and some ground near the residence, which was built in 1925, according to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety.

Firefighters and an Urban Search and Rescue team responded to the property.

No injuries were reported.

The home was red-tagged, and neighboring homes were yellow-tagged.

Residents of the homes were told to stay out of their backyards.

CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported hearing popping and sliding noises in the canyon.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard will remain closed from Gould Avenue to Kirkwood Drive as a precaution until further notice, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.