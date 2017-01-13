Five Unusual Facts You Should Know About Friday The 13th

January 13, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: friday the 13th

It’s said to be the unluckiest day of the year, and when Friday The 13th strikes, many take extra caution on this day. Whether you believe in the superstitious day or not, there are  a few unusual facts about the unlucky day that might surprise you!

Fact #1

The number 13 is considered unlucky because the number 12 represents “completeness.” There are 12 months in a year, 12 hours on a clock and the number 13 is what follows, which disturbs some.

Fact #2

Four of the 12 popular slasher films by the same name have been released on Friday The 13th.

Fact #3

An estimated 17-21 million people have a serious phobia of Friday The 13th, which even has a name for the condition called friggatriskaidekaphobia.

Fact #4

Because many are afraid to transact business or even get out of bed on Friday the 13th, approximately $800-$900 million is lost on the unlucky day.

Fact #5

Friday the 13th can occur no less than once per year, but no more that three times a year. On average, it occurs once every 212 days, but the year 2015 saw it three times. The only other triple-number Friday the 13ths occurred in 2012, 1984 and 1998.

 

