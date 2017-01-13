Win A BIGGER TV For The Big Game & $100 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Gift Card!

January 13, 2017 3:00 AM

Jack FM wants to hook you up with a BIGGER TV for the BIG GAME and enough meat to last you until at least half time!

No channel flipping! Just listen for the cue to call at the 5pm kickoff of Commercial Free Jack FM, and when you hear it, be caller #13 at 866-931-JACK (5225) and you could win a 65” TCL 4K Roku Smart TV and $100 to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit!

TCL – America’s fastest growing TV brand

At Dickey’s, we speak BBQ

The 57th Annual Circle K NHRA Winternationals, February 9-12 at the Auto Club Raceway at Pomona

Frontier Communications, the new provider of FiOS services in your area

