Southbound Side Of Laurel Canyon Boulevard Reopens To Traffic

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The southbound side of Laurel Canyon Boulevard reopened to traffic Monday following a week-long closure caused by damage from heavy rainfall.

Motorists headed north on the heavily traveled road through the Hollywood Hills will have to take detours between Kirkwood and Mount Olympus until further notice. Parking will be restricted in the area.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed Wednesday afternoon after a 9,000-pound slab of concrete fell from the foundation and retaining wall of a home located in the 8100 block of West Gould Avenue.

