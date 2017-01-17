U2 Add Second Rose Bowl Show!

Due to overwhelming demand, a second and final concert has been confirmed for U2 The Joshua Tree Tour at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, May 21st!

Tickets for the second Rose Bowl show go on sale Monday January 23rd at 10:00 am. Subscribers to U2.com will receive advance ticket access starting Wednesday, January 18th at 9:00am through Friday, January 20th at 5:00 pm.

Tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.com.