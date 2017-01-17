U2 Add Second Rose Bowl Show!

January 17, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Rose Bowl, U2

Due to overwhelming demand, a second and final concert has been confirmed for U2 The Joshua Tree Tour at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, May 21st!

Tickets for the second Rose Bowl show go on sale Monday January 23rd at 10:00 am. Subscribers to U2.com will receive advance ticket access starting Wednesday, January 18th at 9:00am through Friday, January 20th at 5:00 pm.

Tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.com.

JACK

Here are the full tour dates for the North American tour:

May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place w/ Mumford & Sons
May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field w/ Mumford & Sons
May 17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium w/ Mumford & Sons
May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl w/ The Lumineers
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl w/ The Lumineers
May 24 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium w/ The Lumineers
May 26 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium w/ The Lumineers
June 3 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ The Lumineers
June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field w/ The Lumineers
June 8-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
June 11 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium w/ OneRepublic
June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium w/ OneRepublic
June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ The Lumineers
June 20 – Washington DC @ FedExField w/ The Lumineers
June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre w/ The Lumineers
June 25 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium w/ The Lumineers
June 28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ The Lumineers
July 1 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium w/ OneRepublic

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live