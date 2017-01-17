U2 Add Second Rose Bowl Show!

Due to overwhelming demand, a second and final concert has been confirmed for U2 The Joshua Tree Tour at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, May 21st!
Tickets for the second Rose Bowl show go on sale Monday January 23rd at 10:00 am. Subscribers to U2.com will receive advance ticket access starting Wednesday, January 18th at 9:00am through Friday, January 20th at 5:00 pm.
Tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Here are the full tour dates for the North American tour:
May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place w/ Mumford & Sons
May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field w/ Mumford & Sons
May 17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium w/ Mumford & Sons
May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl w/ The Lumineers
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl w/ The Lumineers
May 24 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium w/ The Lumineers
May 26 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium w/ The Lumineers
June 3 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ The Lumineers
June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field w/ The Lumineers
June 8-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
June 11 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium w/ OneRepublic
June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium w/ OneRepublic
June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ The Lumineers
June 20 – Washington DC @ FedExField w/ The Lumineers
June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre w/ The Lumineers
June 25 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium w/ The Lumineers
June 28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ The Lumineers
July 1 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium w/ OneRepublic