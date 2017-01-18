3 Storms Expected To Strike Southern California This Week

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The first of three Pacific storms expected to strike the Southland this week was heading for the region Wednesday.

Strong winds are expected to play a factor in the weather events.

A wind advisory will remain in effect in the Antelope Valley from noon until noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong gusts could make it difficult to drive on the 14 Freeway and Pearblossom Highway.

Meteorologists say conditions will be considerably more onerous in the San Gabriel Mountains due to snowfall and fierce winds.

A winter weather advisory will be in force in the mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from 10 p.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Mountain roads that could be affected by the storm include Highway 33 in Ventura County and I-5 and the Antelope Valley Freeway in Los Angeles County.

Along the coast, high surf is expected Thursday through Monday, posing a danger to beachgoers and operators of small boats.

A beach hazards statement will remain in effect from Thursday morning through Monday evening in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

High surf, rip currents and longshore currents will create a risk for swimmers and surfers.

Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in coastal areas and valleys, but up to 3 inches is possible in the mountains and foothills.

Friday’s storm should produce up to 3 inches of moderate to heavy rain.