4 Best-Bet JACK-tivities For Your Weekend (Jan.20th-22nd)

January 19, 2017 4:43 PM
No but seriously. Get out……of your house and check out one of these weekend JACK-tivities.

Los Angeles Women’s March

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Saturday, Jan. 21st @ Pershing Square in DTLA– 9am

Sometimes girls just want to have fun and other times they want to band together and–in the spirit of Twisted Sister–collectively shout “WE’RE NOT GONNA TAKE IT!”

For more info on LA’s Women Walk, CLICK THIS.

__________________________________________

2017 NAMM Show

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for NAMM)

Thurs.Jan.19th- Sun. Jan. 22nd @ Anaheim Convention Center

As country music legends Alabama once said, “if you’re going to play in Texas, ya gotta have a fiddle in the band.” Which is true. You’ll also need some drums, a guitar, a bass, keyboards, an amp or 12 and 14,000 other things. Check out all the newest advances in musical instrument production at the 2017 NAMM Show this weekend.

For more info on the 2017 NAMM Show, CLICK THIS.
__________________________________________

Bellator 170 MMA Ortiz vs Sonnen

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Sat. January 21st @ the Forum (7:00pm pre-lims, main card 9:00pm)

Two absolute MMA legends will meet inside the octagon for Bellator 170 at the Forum this Saturday as the Long Beach Bad Boy Tito Ortiz will battle Chael Sonnen. Plenty of fights on the under card as well if your blood thirst needs slaking.

For more info on Bellator 170, CLICK THIS.
_________________________________________

 

Uncorked LA Wine Festival

(Photo credit: JEAN-PIERRE MULLER/AFP/Getty Images)

Sat. Jan.21st @ Union Station (5pm)

You know, it’s really a shame that quaff is a word you only hear in wine circles. Damn phonetically pleasing word quaff is. Anyway… If you like wine and you know it, clap your hands and get your ass out to Union Station this Saturday for LA Weekly’s Uncorked Wine Festival starting at 5p.

For more info on the Uncorked Wine Festival, CLICK THIS.

 

 

