Bel Air Mega-Mansion Hits The Market For A Cool Quarter-Billion

BEL AIR (CBSLA.com) — A Bel Air mega-mansion has hit the market for a record quarter of a billion dollars.

Yes, at $250 million, the palatial compound is the most expensive home to ever be listed in the United States. Fittingly, it has been named “Billionaire” by its developer, Bruce Makowsky. Makowsky developed the 3 8,000-square-foot Bel-Air home, located at 924 Bel Air Road, on spec.

The listing hit the market Wednesday, accompanied by photos of expansive poolside views and ornate interior design finishes.

The house features two master suites, 10 VIP guest suites, 21 luxury bathrooms, three gourmet kitchens, five bars, a massage studio-slash-spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an 85-foot glass tile infinity swimming pool, a 40-seat 4K Dolby Atmos theater, a four-lane bowling alley and lounge, an “auto gallery” with cars valued at more than $30 million, a seven-person full time staff, at least 100 “curated art installations,” an “outdoor hydraulic pop-up theater,” two fully-stocked champagne-and-wine cellars, and last but not least, a massive wall of candy.

