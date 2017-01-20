Heavy Downpours, Damaging Winds Batter Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The second of three winter storms will batter the Southland Friday, bringing downpours, heavy mountain snow, possible flooding, and potentially damaging winds and thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning for the mountains will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Elevations as low as 4,500 feet may see a trace to three inches of snow.

Heavy rainfall with amounts that could exceed an inch per hour may lead to flooding and flash flood watches for Riverside and the surrounding valleys.

A high wind warning will be in force until 10 p.m., forecasters said.

The winds may be strong enough to cause structural damage, topple trees or power lines, blow debris onto roadways and make for hazardous driving conditions.

A break between storms is expected Saturday, followed by the strongest in the series of storms, which will arrive Sunday.