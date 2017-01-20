Inauguration Day: Donald Trump To Be Sworn In As America’s 45th President

January 20, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: donald trump, inauguration, president

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Donald Trump upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington and now the real estate mogul and reality television star will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Trump and his wife, Melania, emerged from Blair House to start inauguration day festivities just after 8:30 a.m. and took a motorcade for the short drive to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The president-elect started inaugural day off with a tweet, saying “It all begins today!”

“I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in,” he said. “THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!’

