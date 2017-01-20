Petition Created For Statue Honoring INXS’ Michael Hutchence

January 20, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: INXS, Michael Hutchence

By Madeline Spear

A petition has been created to honor the late lead singer of rock band, INXS.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the passing of Michael Hutchence, fans have banded together to have a bronze statue commissioned of the “the greatest Australian performer of his generation.”

The creators of the petition encourage people to sign the petition on Change.org to honor the late artist “whose body of work continues to touch lives around the globe.”

The statue would be displayed outside the Entertainment Theatre in the ICC precinct located at Darling Harbour in Sydney, Australia.

Check out the petition here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live