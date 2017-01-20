Petition Created For Statue Honoring INXS’ Michael Hutchence

By Madeline Spear

A petition has been created to honor the late lead singer of rock band, INXS.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the passing of Michael Hutchence, fans have banded together to have a bronze statue commissioned of the “the greatest Australian performer of his generation.”

The creators of the petition encourage people to sign the petition on Change.org to honor the late artist “whose body of work continues to touch lives around the globe.”

The statue would be displayed outside the Entertainment Theatre in the ICC precinct located at Darling Harbour in Sydney, Australia.

