Shia LaBeouf & Jaden Smith Launch Four Year Long Trump Protest Live Stream

by Sasha B.

This is one way to show how you feel about Trump being the new President.

If you find yourself in NYC, go to the Museum of the Moving Image to chant “He Will Not Divide Us” into a camera that will live stream 24 hours a day for the next four years. Yes, this is very real.

As of 4pm PT on January 20th, Shia LaBeouf was still there staring into the camera, leading the chant with a group of people repeating the phrase after him, over and over again.

Per the website, “the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”