Sir Patrick Stewart Will Voice Poop Emoji In ‘The Emoji Movie’

January 20, 2017 4:52 PM
By Lisa Stanley

Looks like Star Trek and X-men’s Patrick Stewart’s career has pooped out. He’s gone from number one to number two after he agreed to play poop!

Yep! The Shakespearean actor, who inspired many nerds as Captain Picard on Star Trek : The Next Generation and professor Xavier in the X-Men movies, will soon be portraying poop in The Emoji Movie.

Sir Patrick Stewart will lend his voice to the upcoming animated feature along with James Corden, TJ Miller, and Maya Rudolph.

The film follows an emoji’s adventure traveling through a teenager’s phone.

Well, one thing you can say for sure is, Sir Stewart is not a party pooper.

The Emoji Movie hits theaters August 4th.

