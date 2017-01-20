Women’s March LA Is This Saturday: Get the Info

January 20, 2017 6:43 AM
Filed Under: women's march

By Crystal Zahler

Los Angeles is having an official Women’s March this Saturday, January 21st starting at 9am in Pershing Square.

The demonstration is completely free and officially starts at 10am although there will be sign making starting at 9am in Pershing Square.

Women’s March LA will lead to City Hall where there will be performances and a rally lasting until around 4pm.

Public transportation, or using Uber or Lyft, is highly recommended since so many streets of DTLA will be closed off, but if you chose to drive, parking nearby could be anywhere from $10-$30.

Feel free to join the march if you support human rights, civil liberties and just want to stand in solidarity for protecting women’s rights!

For more details about the march or to see their mission statement, go here.

